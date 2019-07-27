Regentatlantic Capital Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Shorts Down By 9.59%

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 3,539 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 52,061 shares with $5.27 million value, up from 48,522 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE) had a decrease of 9.59% in short interest. EDGE's SI was 772,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.59% from 854,000 shares previously. With 383,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE)'s short sellers to cover EDGE's short positions. The SI to Edge Therapeutics Inc's float is 3.38%. It closed at $0.5036 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain.

More notable recent Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "Stocks end higher as investors cheer earnings, GDP; S&P 500, Nasdaq set records – MarketWatch" on July 26, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: "S&P 500, Nasdaq stock indexes close at record but Dow grounded by Boeing – MarketWatch" published on July 24, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana-based Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,781 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.82% or 10,224 shares. Fagan Associates Inc holds 67,269 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.31% or 10,751 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,175 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gp Incorporated reported 84,825 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 83,288 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest owns 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 105,577 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 1.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 344,310 shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 3.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16,820 shares. Monetta Financial, Illinois-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 1.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westwood Holdings Group Inc Inc invested in 1.85 million shares or 1.95% of the stock.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 14,329 shares to 66,863 valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 5,970 shares and now owns 5,184 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.