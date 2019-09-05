Regentatlantic Capital Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; As Assurant (AIZ) Market Value Rose, Kwmg Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.10 Million

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 102,328 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, up from 95,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 4.28M shares traded or 54.39% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 1,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 421,091 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 0.08% or 14,000 shares. Victory Cap Inc owns 103,683 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 6,479 shares. Amp Capital Limited invested in 18,223 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 43,309 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 79,611 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability invested in 177,212 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment reported 572,616 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 80,558 shares. Bancshares Of America De has 176,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 458,445 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 46 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Daiwa Securities Group invested in 0% or 1,758 shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 22,111 shares to 532,781 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 12,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.53 million for 18.11 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

