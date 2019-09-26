Regentatlantic Capital Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) Raised as Stock Declined; Carnival (CCL) Market Value Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Has Raised by $1.12 Million Its Position

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 10,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 47,964 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 37,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 593,864 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 8.98 million shares traded or 126.82% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charming Charlie founder bids to buy brand, IP assets out of bankruptcy – Houston Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Woodford to sell IP Group stake in book build: bookrunner – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Co accumulated 5,439 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability invested in 55,880 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 6,441 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 156 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.17% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.07% stake. Covington Cap owns 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1,250 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 158 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management owns 15,809 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 260 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System reported 579,042 shares. Services holds 1,465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 689,813 shares. Kbc Nv owns 44,617 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc Incorporated holds 12,700 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,338 shares to 131,150 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,389 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “As Oil Prices Spike, Does Exxon Mobil Stock Belong in a Long-Term Portfolio? – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 285,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 2.12% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ontario – Canada-based Portland Investment Counsel has invested 2% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). First Tru Company stated it has 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ww Asset accumulated 0.06% or 28,129 shares. Md Sass Ser reported 177,858 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson & reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 3,800 shares. Advent Cap Management De accumulated 75,000 shares. First Mercantile owns 1,365 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 18,885 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 2.91M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Denali Limited Liability Corp accumulated 198,400 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.07% stake.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares to 91,958 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,700 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.