Regentatlantic Capital Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Lifted by $352,400 as Valuation Declined; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered by $867,625 Its Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 64,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 1.92 million shares traded or 40.49% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 4,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,491 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 51,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 8.54 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,165 shares to 62,990 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 962 shares. Holderness Invs holds 8,138 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 1,992 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Mufg Americas Holdings reported 1,199 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 170,547 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc accumulated 719,819 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 324,091 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 9,450 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Co stated it has 519 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Hartford Mngmt holds 11,995 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability stated it has 535,087 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $39.25M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,571 shares to 139,369 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,403 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco invested in 0.82% or 101,930 shares. Bluecrest holds 23,200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp owns 42,949 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,031 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Altfest L J & accumulated 0.34% or 8,122 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,274 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 335,683 shares. Amg Natl Bancorporation has 82,571 shares. Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,676 shares. 26,770 were reported by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. Aspen Inv Mngmt owns 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,645 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc accumulated 101,150 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Co Savings Bank has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 212,354 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.