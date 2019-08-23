Regentatlantic Capital Maintains Position in Pvh (PVH); Nbt Bank N A Has Lifted Position in At&T (T)

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 20.04M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 3,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 37,590 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 34,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 1.55M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 0.54% or 76,312 shares. 34,133 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Mngmt. Legal General Group Plc owns 562,974 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 53,499 shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma accumulated 13,091 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Moreover, Van Eck Corp has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 6,344 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited owns 10,805 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pzena Inv Lc invested 1.29% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Korea Investment Corp has 0.12% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 210,700 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Nj reported 6,900 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0% or 306 shares. Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 194,651 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Stephens Ar holds 4,422 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,963 shares to 139,717 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 12,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,935 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

