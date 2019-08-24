Regentatlantic Capital Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Valuation Declined; Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Position Held by Nantahala Capital Management Llc

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 35,518 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 4,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 80,532 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, down from 84,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 41.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities

