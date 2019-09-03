Regentatlantic Capital Increases Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP); As Verizon Comm. (VZ) Share Value Declined, New England Research & Management Raised by $619,500 Its Position

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 6,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 37,749 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 31,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 2.38M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 5.56M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares to 9,948 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,295 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.