Regentatlantic Capital Increases Position in Oshkosh (OSK); Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake Raised by Alyeska Investment Group Lp

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 204.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 14,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 7,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 744,389 shares traded or 25.47% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 301,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.38M, up from 738,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 8.41M shares traded or 39.03% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 820 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.04% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Wright Service holds 3,323 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 20 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 0.26% or 8,277 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 5,516 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.04% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Principal Fin Group Inc reported 318,307 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Management accumulated 11,140 shares. Convergence Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,895 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.65% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 49,273 shares. Highland Management Llc stated it has 65,875 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 128 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 21,759 shares to 199,754 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,836 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 58,722 shares to 19,245 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 146,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,689 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).