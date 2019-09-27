Regentatlantic Capital Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Rothschild Investment Trimmed Its Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) as Stock Value Rose

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 2,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 258,014 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.56 million, up from 255,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 10.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 2,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,971 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 50,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $173.82. About 2.48 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thornburg Invest Management stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advsrs Asset Management holds 1.42% or 454,684 shares. Fairfield Bush & Comm stated it has 2,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 345,625 shares. Gladius Mngmt Lp owns 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,297 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 473,735 shares. Wills Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 3.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 2.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guyasuta Investment stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Archford Strategies Lc has 1.83% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 28,966 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 94,866 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Covington Capital Management has invested 1.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $847.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 15,000 shares to 30,001 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 30,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,599 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 10,027 shares to 51,203 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,150 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).