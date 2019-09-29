Regentatlantic Capital Increased Its Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $729,910; Mastercard (MA) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 36,839 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, down from 38,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 15,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 471,094 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.58 million, up from 455,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.03M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard’s Fundamentals Sustain Its Price Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Limited Com has 579 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd stated it has 67,814 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Department stated it has 2,715 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. South State Corp has invested 1.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Snyder Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 14,183 shares. Welch Grp Inc Lc, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,799 shares. Essex Finance Svcs Inc invested in 0.19% or 2,426 shares. Bokf Na holds 78,673 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Archon Prns Ltd stated it has 3.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jlb And Associate accumulated 99,097 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 7,966 shares. Markel Corp invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Ltd stated it has 770 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc invested in 0.21% or 2,493 shares. Federated Pa owns 568,357 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,644 shares to 103,428 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 10,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,203 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).