Regentatlantic Capital Increased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cut Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $2.94 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 68,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,049 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 87,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 9,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 178,704 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.98 million, up from 169,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 394,194 shares. Navellier Assocs invested in 0.04% or 1,842 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,078 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 58,519 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.42% or 37,043 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com reported 0.07% stake. Private Advisors Inc reported 6,682 shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 0.69% or 10,978 shares. S R Schill And Assoc reported 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,725 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi has 3.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 121,709 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 1.66% or 2.28M shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability owns 8,844 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Family Capital Co reported 39,793 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 5,614 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 7 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,836 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,348 shares to 119,559 shares, valued at $14.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Natl Bank reported 25,158 shares. Q Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 180,324 shares or 4.38% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 66,906 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 634,052 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 71,028 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 363,161 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Co accumulated 1.25% or 1.29M shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 8,686 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 350,033 shares or 0.15% of the stock. E&G Advsr LP accumulated 7,675 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Riverhead Cap Management Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 16,458 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.27% or 8,875 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 43,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.