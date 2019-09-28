Regentatlantic Capital Increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $309,483; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Cwm Cut Its Holding by $18.44 Million

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 1,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 5,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 70,362 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.39 million, down from 160,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 38,210 shares to 204,940 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 9,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Grp Inc owns 1,068 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 31,244 shares. Spirit Of America Ny holds 3,150 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs stated it has 10,664 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.49M shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.35% or 363,438 shares. 54,448 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Spinnaker reported 2,991 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Department holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,765 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated has invested 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj accumulated 1,010 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Riverpark Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 40,320 shares. Moneta Group Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 139,236 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company reported 1,082 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 32,075 shares to 444,540 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 104,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,218 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas invested 5.72% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wendell David Assocs, New Hampshire-based fund reported 34,193 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 218,722 shares. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 2,362 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Everence has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Security Natl Tru Co reported 0.2% stake. Tru Communication Of Oklahoma stated it has 4,465 shares. Senator Inv Group Inc LP holds 300,000 shares. Novare Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 33,164 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Portland Global Advsr Lc has 10,494 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Mawer Investment Management Ltd owns 2.27% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.40M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ally Fincl Incorporated holds 0.35% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Harbour Limited Liability Company invested in 1.72% or 9,673 shares.