Regentatlantic Capital Holds Stake in Metlife (MET); Systematic Financial Management LP Has Increased Its Control4 (CTRL) Position by $878,186; Market Valuation Rose

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 13,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 163,912 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14 million, up from 150,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 2.06M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Control4 Corporation (CTRL) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 38,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.91% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 984,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Control4 Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.77M market cap company. It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 07/05/2018 – Control4 Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.26-Adj EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $271 MLN TO $275 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Control4 Created its PCNA Training Program to Help Ensure Home Networks Are Always Reliable; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Rev $271M-$275M; 23/04/2018 – Control4 Appoints JD Ellis, General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Adj EPS 21c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc accumulated 243 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 41,703 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,791 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability holds 0.18% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 3.64M shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.33% or 30.29M shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors holds 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 11,355 shares. Korea Invest holds 483,418 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Kistler owns 290 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited invested in 417,130 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Savant Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 10,575 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability has 1,101 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 11,550 shares to 35,027 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 104,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,218 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 31,275 shares to 51,520 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piper Jaffray Co. (NYSE:PJC) by 25,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,502 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Formula One Series C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CTRL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 20.25 million shares or 1.84% less from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). 11,283 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Kistler has 402 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 416,654 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 42,934 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 4.00 million shares. Brinker owns 41,999 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 18 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorporation. Laurion Management LP accumulated 20,877 shares. 99,213 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. 14,906 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.

More notable recent Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Control4 (CTRL) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Control4 Corporation Stock Fell Friday – Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Control4 (CTRL) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CONTROL4 CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.