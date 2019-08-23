Regentatlantic Capital Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) Has Upped as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Wharton Business Group Has Increased Holding

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 102,328 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, up from 95,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.66. About 2.53 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 26,000 shares to 222,670 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

