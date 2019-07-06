Regentatlantic Capital Holding in Kroger Co (KR) Has Lifted by $324,960 as Stock Price Declined; Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Valuation Rose While Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Increased by $1.77 Million Its Stake

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 128.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 13,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,059 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, up from 10,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 4.75 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger: Transition Services Pact With EG Group Won’t Have Material Effect on 2018 Results; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Targets 2018 Identical Supermarket Sales Growth Ex-Fuel of 1.5%-2%; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18,337 shares to 112,597 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 1,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,544 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.