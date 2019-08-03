Regentatlantic Capital Has Upped Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position; Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS)’s Sentiment Is 0.46

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc (HOS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 13 funds started new and increased holdings, while 28 reduced and sold positions in Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 20.80 million shares, down from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 18 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 33.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 11,959 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 47,581 shares with $3.80 million value, up from 35,622 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $22.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 2.13 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 20/03/2018 – United won’t accept new reservations for cargo-hold pets pending a review; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOOSTS TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON-HAVANA; 07/03/2018 – UNITED AIR HAS CANCELED OVER 400 FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST U.S; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds United Continental Hldgs Inc. To ‘BB’, Outlk Stbl; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO Says Decision to Drop NRA Discounts Was Personal; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO OSCAR MUNOZ ENDS REMARKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 17/05/2018 – UNITED HAS TRAVEL WAIVERS FOR KONA, HILO FLIGHTS DUE TO VOLCANO; 07/05/2018 – United Airlines Increases to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 14/03/2018 – DOT SAYS IT IS IN CONTACT WITH DEPT OF AGRICULTURE, THE AGENCY THAT ENFORCES ANIMAL WELFARE ACT AND HANDLES COMPLAINTS OF ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE; 16/03/2018 – United said chartering a private jet was the fastest way to reunite Irgo with his owners

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) stake by 12,057 shares to 287,889 valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced L3 Technologies Inc stake by 1,935 shares and now owns 42,544 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 47,003 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division owns 4,394 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors owns 8,286 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,010 are owned by Conning. Hartford Inv, Connecticut-based fund reported 28,981 shares. 42,706 are held by Mackenzie Finance Corporation. Cumberland Incorporated owns 11,500 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Management Ltd reported 1.07M shares. One Trading LP reported 7,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Management Lc has 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 15,768 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Fmr Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). State Street reported 0.05% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 434,903 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $78 target in Friday, March 15 report. Buckingham Research maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $111 target.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8796. About 167,283 shares traded or 45.53% up from the average. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) has declined 78.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS); 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of

Caspian Capital Lp holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. for 1.33 million shares. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp owns 3.17 million shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd has 0.91% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The New York-based Fine Capital Partners L.P. has invested 0.64% in the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P., a New York-based fund reported 3.70 million shares.