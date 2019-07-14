Regentatlantic Capital Has Trimmed By $467,964 Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position; Hawk Ridge Management Upped By $1.50 Million Its Mobileiron (MOBL) Stake

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) stake by 20.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc acquired 300,100 shares as Mobileiron Inc (MOBL)’s stock rose 15.88%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 1.74M shares with $9.53M value, up from 1.44M last quarter. Mobileiron Inc now has $677.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 352,097 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,571 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock rose 9.87%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 139,369 shares with $11.82M value, down from 144,940 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $29.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.96. About 1.25 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89M for 33.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 10,413 shares. 415 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 2.31 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 11,700 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 2,472 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Co holds 0% or 708 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 6,464 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.02% or 12,041 shares. 13,940 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn. Duncker Streett Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 414,972 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Covington Investment Advisors holds 0.17% or 5,880 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Power restored after blackout disrupts NYC – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bert’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NY passes its own Green New Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Let the Sun Shine: 26K+ Con Edison Customers Reach Milestone in Solar Generation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $155,987 activity. $4,776 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy on Sunday, June 30. The insider Shukla Saumil P bought 49 shares worth $4,334. 53 shares valued at $4,687 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Sunday, June 30. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,783 worth of stock or 88 shares. OATES JOSEPH P bought $551 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, February 28. $85 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. HOGLUND ROBERT N also bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, January 31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,632 shares to 255,640 valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 302 shares and now owns 1,950 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 13 by Evercore. Morgan Stanley maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $83 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ED in report on Monday, February 25 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. Mizuho initiated Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 32,782 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 33,402 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited reported 77,342 shares stake. 478,756 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Lc. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). S Squared Technology Limited Company owns 553,778 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) owns 10,738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 858,480 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Spark Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.12% or 486,600 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited invested in 49,125 shares. Axa holds 0% or 54,700 shares in its portfolio. 1.05 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,306 shares. North Management has 0.02% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MobileIron Sets the Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Announcement – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MobileIron Names Jeroen Nooijen Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “MobileIron Inc: Mobile Cybersecurity Firm Bullish With Triple-Digit Upside Potential – Profit Confidential” with publication date: June 20, 2019.