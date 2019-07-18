Regentatlantic Capital Has Raised Stake in Metlife (MET) as Share Value Rose; Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Shares Rose While Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Holding by $689,400

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 714,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 790,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 216,047 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 17,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,403 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 132,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 672,338 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $96.79M for 13.89 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

