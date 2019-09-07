Regentatlantic Capital Has Raised Its Holding in At&T (T) as Share Value Rose; Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder Natixis Has Increased Position

Natixis increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 144.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 14,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.75. About 1.26 million shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 32,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 363,209 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, up from 330,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 964 shares to 13,643 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

