Regentatlantic Capital Has Raised Its Holding in At&T (T) by $998,727 as Share Price Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Lifted by $1.30 Million Its Holding

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 2.72 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 32,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 363,209 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, up from 330,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 23.16 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18,337 shares to 112,597 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 14,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,863 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

