Regentatlantic Capital Has Raised By $821,513 Its Arrow Electrs (ARW) Position; Last Week OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Oceanfirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oceanfirst Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, July 29. The stock of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, August 12. The stock of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Raymond James. See OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $26.5000 Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Boenning & Scattergood Rating: Hold Downgrade

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) stake by 11.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 10,669 shares as Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 100,484 shares with $7.74M value, up from 89,815 last quarter. Arrow Electrs Inc now has $5.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 109,772 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 14,329 shares to 66,863 valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,628 shares and now owns 59,833 shares. Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Company Ltd reported 40,582 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Greenleaf Tru has 10,829 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 82,000 shares. Alyeska Inv Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 73,522 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 4,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 28,400 shares. D E Shaw holds 49,633 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 8,458 shares. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 234,200 were accumulated by Denali Ltd. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 10,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 9,340 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 20,860 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 139,033 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $125,350 activity. Lloyd John K also bought $125,350 worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 101,429 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 30,885 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 23,812 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Lc owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,161 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 173,595 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 69,673 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.07% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Legal And General Public Ltd holds 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 8,492 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.29% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 29,029 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt L P has invested 0.06% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 21,295 are owned by Grace & White Incorporated. Alphaone Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Walthausen And Co Ltd Liability accumulated 291,213 shares.