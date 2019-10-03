Regentatlantic Capital Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Holding; Srs Investment Management Has Cut By $151.95 Million Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 65.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 937,989 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Srs Investment Management Llc holds 486,589 shares with $79.27M value, down from 1.42 million last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $142.84. About 1.44M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 53.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 2,935 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)'s stock rose 3.63%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 8,399 shares with $1.96 million value, up from 5,464 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $40.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 2.14 million shares traded or 56.68% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Lincoln owns 1,376 shares. Stifel Corp reported 159,944 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Company holds 1,416 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Forte Capital Adv reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Capstone Inv Advsrs invested in 1,683 shares. The New York-based Domini Impact Investments Lc has invested 5.44% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Macquarie Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 922,234 shares. 3,424 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 140,791 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp owns 52,703 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 27 shares. Huntington State Bank accumulated 8,856 shares. Moreover, Friess Assocs Limited Liability Com has 1.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 87.10 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 10,052 shares to 492,673 valued at $21.34M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dxc Technology Co stake by 11,936 shares and now owns 167,021 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M.