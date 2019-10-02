Regentatlantic Capital Has Lowered By $1.03 Million Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake; WEEDMD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (WDDMF) Shorts Lowered By 62.73%

WEEDMD INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) had a decrease of 62.73% in short interest. WDDMF’s SI was 10,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 62.73% from 27,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1. About 102,088 shares traded or 40.14% up from the average. WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 11.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 9,647 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 77,952 shares with $8.37M value, down from 87,599 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $26.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 83,606 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,000 are owned by Garnet Equity Capital Hldg. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co reported 101,838 shares. Fernwood Lc owns 2,800 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.04% or 20,200 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hoplite Mngmt LP accumulated 242,048 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 9.19M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP holds 0.53% or 387,500 shares. reported 112,783 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 0% or 24 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 3,626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legacy Capital Partners invested in 0.13% or 2,728 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 204,209 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 403,159 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 58,547 shares stake.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.21 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Global X Fds (MLPX) stake by 140,282 shares to 3.94M valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Inc stake by 41,167 shares and now owns 95,924 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is -3.73% below currents $111.92 stock price. Dollar Tree had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Friday, August 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $10800 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse.

WeedMD Inc. produces and distributes medical marijuana for treating patients in Canada. The company has market cap of $114.86 million.