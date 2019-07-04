Regentatlantic Capital Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Array Biopharma Has 1.66 Sentiment

Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 128 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 77 decreased and sold their stakes in Array Biopharma Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 214.23 million shares, up from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Array Biopharma Inc in top ten positions increased from 7 to 10 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 54 Increased: 78 New Position: 50.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 964 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 13,643 shares with $5.20 million value, down from 14,607 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $199.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.42 billion. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Array BioPharma News: ARRY Stock Skyrockets on Pfizer Deal – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Array BioPharma (ARRY) Up 27.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : ARRY, BYND, QQQ, BP, CHWY, AMD, QURE, ECA, FB, TEVA, GE, NLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 2.22 million shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $19.29 million activity.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 9.7% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. for 330,000 shares. Bvf Inc Il owns 3.42 million shares or 9.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redmile Group Llc has 7.88% invested in the company for 10.97 million shares. The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Management Llc has invested 7.04% in the stock. Great Point Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.80 million shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 3,328 shares to 90,263 valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 11,959 shares and now owns 47,581 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware owns 4,295 shares. Acg Wealth has 39,328 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Ltd has 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 71,800 shares. Clal Insur Holding Limited owns 194,960 shares. Estabrook Capital owns 341 shares. Woodstock owns 3,334 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Towercrest Mngmt has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cordasco Financial Networks holds 130 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schulhoff Com reported 1,655 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 4,537 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S R Schill & Assoc holds 1% or 4,336 shares in its portfolio.