Regentatlantic Capital Has Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.31 Million; Baupost Group Decreased Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $107.29 Million

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 9,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 178,704 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.98 million, up from 169,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 12.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59M, down from 14.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 3.64 million shares traded or 90.17% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table)

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 100.55 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 5.99 million shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $406.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

