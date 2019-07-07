Regentatlantic Capital Has Lifted By $577,590 Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Korea Investment Has Increased By $10.91 Million Its Waters (WAT) Position

Korea Investment Corp increased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 239.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp acquired 43,465 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 11.28%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 61,608 shares with $15.51 million value, up from 18,143 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $15.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $220.23. About 446,526 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 26.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 8,886 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 42,596 shares with $2.77 million value, up from 33,710 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $87.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.93M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD

Korea Investment Corp decreased Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 486,133 shares to 1.19M valued at $20.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 20,002 shares and now owns 359,557 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Human Glycome Project Boosted by Support of Critical Goods and Services from Genos, New England Biolabs and Waters Corporation – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. UBS maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 2,413 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 394,452 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,480 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Llc stated it has 10,202 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.04% stake. 200 are held by Washington Bancorp. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com reported 5,868 shares stake. S&Co reported 9,210 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 3,210 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Virtu Fincl Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,686 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 461,273 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. Shares for $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 10,800 shares valued at $2.51M was made by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. BEAUDOUIN MARK T had sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28 million on Friday, January 25. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33M. 22,400 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $5.26 million were sold by Harrington Michael C. 913 shares were sold by Kim Francis, worth $206,694. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.25M was made by King Ian on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VTI, C, GE, GILD: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Uganda clears three experimental Ebola treatments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 22 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Sunday, March 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 10,172 shares to 121,133 valued at $24.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,522 shares and now owns 19,953 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was reduced too.