Regentatlantic Capital Has Lifted Biogen (BIIB) Stake By $683,855; Dana Holding (DAN) Sentiment Is 1.27

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 53.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 2,935 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 8,399 shares with $1.96 million value, up from 5,464 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $43.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $236.2. About 1.57 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Dana Holding Corp (DAN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 121 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 95 decreased and sold stakes in Dana Holding Corp. The funds in our database reported: 133.18 million shares, up from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Dana Holding Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 67 Increased: 85 New Position: 36.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 13,237 shares to 526,914 valued at $21.41M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 14,338 shares and now owns 131,150 shares. Westrock Co was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J also bought $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 6 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Biogen Inc has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $248.17’s average target is 5.07% above currents $236.2 stock price. Biogen Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, June 28. Barclays Capital maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.91 million for 4.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.