Regentatlantic Capital Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Declined, Holder Prudential Financial Lowered by $5.86 Million Its Holding

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, up from 2,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1837.89. About 1.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 136,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 689,813 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.88M, down from 825,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 1.79M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 11,550 shares to 35,027 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,673 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 61,074 shares to 715,754 shares, valued at $74.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 612,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $398.65 million for 10.78 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.