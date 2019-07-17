Regentatlantic Capital Has Increased By $933,023 Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; Peconic Partners Has Upped Mastec (MTZ) Stake

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 37.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 10,253 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 37,624 shares with $3.43 million value, up from 27,371 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $133.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 2.89M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows

Peconic Partners Llc increased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 2646422% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 13.23M shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 10.53%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 13.23M shares with $636.49 million value, up from 500 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $3.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 364,322 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 37,920 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 9,683 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technology has invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Pennsylvania-based First Bank & Trust & Tru Commerce Of Newtown has invested 0.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.30M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.77% or 116,856 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,285 shares. Financial Bank Of The West holds 9,747 shares. Utah Retirement holds 255,709 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brinker Cap owns 106,347 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cap Rech Global accumulated 6.45 million shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc has invested 0.93% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Family Mgmt Corp accumulated 1.25% or 31,786 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. Northland Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19.

