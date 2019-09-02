Regentatlantic Capital Has Decreased Symantec (SYMC) Position; USA Technologies Has 0.87 Sentiment

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 17.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 48,367 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 235,842 shares with $5.42M value, down from 284,209 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $14.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3.48M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer

USA Technologies Inc (USAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 45 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 52 reduced and sold their equity positions in USA Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 30.81 million shares, down from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding USA Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 27 Increased: 29 New Position: 16.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 19,506 shares to 31,923 valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 13,335 shares and now owns 121,289 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -6.45% below currents $23.25 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Monday, June 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. Mizuho initiated Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday 8/16 Insider Buying Report: SYMC, OTEL – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec (SYMC) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77 million for 18.16 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com accumulated 0% or 2,705 shares. 1,535 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Macroview Management Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 155 shares. 379,362 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Cap Ca has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tokio Marine Asset holds 18,890 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.63M shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 18,385 shares or 0% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0.6% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Glenmede Na owns 303,102 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mngmt Communications has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 207,062 shares stake. 94,969 are owned by Cibc Asset.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 3.89% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. for 474,066 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 2.24 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.14% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based North Run Capital Lp has invested 1.77% in the stock. S Squared Technology Llc, a New York-based fund reported 488,031 shares.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 392,341 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $493.81 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.