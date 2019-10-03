Regentatlantic Capital Has Decreased By $1.45 Million Its Allstate (ALL) Position; Scopia Capital Management LP Raised Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position By $23.01 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 12.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 284,043 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 2.56 million shares with $208.66 million value, up from 2.28 million last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 791,798 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 12.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 14,348 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 98,249 shares with $9.99 million value, down from 112,597 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $34.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 1.47M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 20.85% above currents $80.82 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 123% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here is how Boeing will define â€œreturnâ€ for the 737 MAX – Wichita Business Journal” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems to Attend Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPR) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 13,533 shares. Mirae Asset has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 619,922 shares. 3,361 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Pitcairn Com reported 5,120 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). American Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Globeflex Limited Partnership invested in 22,955 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation invested in 67,405 shares. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Federated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Victory Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 49,362 shares.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis stocks reverse losses as report finds most Americans favor decriminalizing all drugs – MarketWatch” on October 02, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow plunges more than 450 points as Wall Street continues its rough start to the fourth quarter – CNBC” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: It’s All About Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Holly Energy Partners and Plains All American Announce Cushing Connect Joint Venture – Business Wire” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 32,656 shares to 218,804 valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) stake by 16,210 shares and now owns 42,559 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co Il reported 8,416 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.15% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 113,885 shares. Harding Loevner Lp reported 3,058 shares stake. 280,181 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Boltwood Cap Mgmt has invested 1.33% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Uss Inv Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 112,500 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 1St Source National Bank holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 46,687 shares. Wesbanco State Bank reported 0.06% stake. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.16% or 355,586 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Llc has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Murphy Cap holds 0.03% or 2,175 shares. Citigroup holds 776,598 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.68M for 11.73 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is 2.26% above currents $105.61 stock price. Allstate had 15 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 11. UBS maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $10600 target. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.