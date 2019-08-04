Regentatlantic Capital Has Cut Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake; Asure Software (ASUR)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 32 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 27 decreased and sold positions in Asure Software Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 7.57 million shares, down from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Asure Software Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 17.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 48,367 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 235,842 shares with $5.42 million value, down from 284,209 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $13.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 3.25 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Asure Software (ASUR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Asure Software (ASUR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Asure (ASUR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Asure Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 354,140 shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 Non-GAAP Ebitda View to Range of $20 Million to $23 Millio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Asure Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASUR); 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – TERM LOANS UNDER FACILITY ARE $105 MLN, WHICH INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY $36.75 MLN OF NEW DEBT; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $89M-$92M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Closes Two Strategic Transactions and Updates 2018 Guidance; 15/03/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $79 MLN TO $82 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires Austin HR: Expanding HR Consulting Reach; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.: ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $129.25 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

Analysts await Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ASUR’s profit will be $308,098 for 104.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Asure Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -88.89% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. for 796,356 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 213,400 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 77,647 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.35% in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SYMC in report on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2200 target in Friday, May 10 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $1400 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Ishares Tr stake by 17,419 shares to 27,773 valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) stake by 13,490 shares and now owns 149,427 shares. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was raised too.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.68 million for 25.18 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Ser reported 829,445 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bogle Inv Management Ltd Partnership De holds 1.14% or 645,283 shares in its portfolio. 185,100 were reported by Andra Ap. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 85,164 shares. World Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has 91,193 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 650 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.05% or 872,486 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 796,059 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 104,431 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,023 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 45,455 shares were sold by Kapuria Samir, worth $1.05 million on Thursday, February 14. The insider Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold $422,327.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Options Bears Pile on Sinking Symantec Stock – Schaeffers Research” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Symantec: Moving On – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom Reportedly Gives Up on Symantec Buyout: Key Insights – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Making Sense of Broadcom’s (AVGO) Rumored Deal For Symantec – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SYMC,AVGO,ZM,MFGP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.