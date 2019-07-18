Regentatlantic Capital Has Cut Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Price Declined; Bluestein R H & Company Lifted Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $3.42 Million as Valuation Rose

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 78,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,875 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 206,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 2.87 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 21,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 322,699 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, up from 301,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $171.7. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CVS Pharmacy Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Michigan Pharmacies – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CVS Health Stock Has Cannibalized Itself – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “5 Beaten-Down Stocks Worth Considering (MMM) (CVS) (FDX) – TheStreet.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sol Mgmt accumulated 20,782 shares. 642,549 were reported by Alta Capital Limited Liability. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.01% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 194,547 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 1,057 shares. M Securities Incorporated owns 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,916 shares. Assets Investment Llc invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 78,972 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 198,995 shares. Boston And Mngmt holds 63,142 shares. Investment Of Virginia Limited Co stated it has 113,405 shares. First Personal Fin holds 0.37% or 22,405 shares in its portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 6,725 shares to 102,328 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 13,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,641 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.