Regentatlantic Capital Has Cut Its Allstate (ALL) Holding by $1.45 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Valuation Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted by $1.20 Million Its Stake

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 14,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,249 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, down from 112,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.46. About 1.56 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 23,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 53,174 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 29,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 1.02M shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.41 million for 12.05 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

