Regentatlantic Capital Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Heska (HSKA)

Among 3 analysts covering Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Heska Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 27 with “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $108 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. See Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $93 New Target: $87 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $108 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $93 Maintain

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 9,397 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 178,704 shares with $24.98M value, up from 169,307 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.06. About 556,848 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 9,942 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 07/05/2018 – Heska at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 8%; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Heska; 25/04/2018 – Heska Confirms Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – MBio Diagnostics Announces a License and Development Partnership with Heska for the Veterinary Market; 10/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 81% to 9 Days; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q Rev $32.8M; 30/04/2018 – Heska Names EVP, International Diagnostics, to Accelerate International Expansion; 06/04/2018 Heska Schedules Annual Meeting of Stockholders for May 3, 2018

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 16 investors sold Heska Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.55 million shares or 1.25% more from 6.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 10,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 3,566 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) or 100 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 13,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Prudential Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 195 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 3,830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communication Na reported 19 shares. Redmile Group Inc Lc owns 226,013 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 1,425 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 38,617 shares in its portfolio. 21,164 are held by Us Comml Bank De. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 1.07M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.41 million activity. NAPOLITANO JASON A sold $732,942 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. The insider Humphrey Scott bought 1,000 shares worth $73,790.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $629.97 million. It operates through two divisions, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. It has a 144.63 P/E ratio. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100,189 shares. Snow Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dubuque Bank And Tru holds 115,739 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4.99 million are held by Investec Asset Mngmt Limited. Td Capital Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 210 shares. Nottingham Advisors holds 0.12% or 4,865 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Inc has invested 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mgmt Va has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,109 shares. National Pension Serv invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 116,434 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System. Hills Comml Bank And Trust Com stated it has 40,937 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has 9,154 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Hp Inc stake by 21,759 shares to 199,754 valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Total S A (NYSE:TOT) stake by 9,569 shares and now owns 127,406 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.