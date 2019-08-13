Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Symantec (SYMC) Position by $1.06 Million as Share Value Declined; Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered Jd.Com Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 18,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 51,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.70B market cap company. The stock increased 11.34% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 30.49M shares traded or 143.32% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 48,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 235,842 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 284,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 8.37M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10,611 shares to 136,660 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bankers, Investors Look to Salvage Broadcom (AVGO)/Symantec (SYMC) Deal – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcom To Buy Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business: Symantec Earnings After Bell – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Making Sense of Broadcom’s (AVGO) Rumored Deal For Symantec – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Envestnet Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 25,138 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 44 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Ser invested in 525 shares or 0% of the stock. Inc Ca reported 8,999 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund accumulated 12,709 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 48,606 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny has 0.89% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 226,499 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 0.03% or 160,613 shares. 3,000 were reported by Duncker Streett & Company. 122,950 were accumulated by Comerica Retail Bank.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Avoid JD Stock Until the Geopolitical Dust Settles – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2019: AAP, VFF, JD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 High-Flying Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings in Q2 Next Week – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For JD.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 151.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.