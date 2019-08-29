Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Its Total S A (TOT) Holding by $526,295 as Stock Value Declined; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Holds Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 9,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 127,406 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, down from 136,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 1.06M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/04/2018 – Total CDS Tightens 3 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 93,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 88,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De reported 33,771 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Bollard Group Inc Llc holds 28,212 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 155,928 were accumulated by Rbo Ltd Company. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas accumulated 366,529 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 1.80M shares. Wright Investors Serv invested in 11,553 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 50,819 were accumulated by Natl Asset Mngmt. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Brookmont Capital Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,954 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Commerce has invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,833 shares. Minnesota-based Leuthold Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Farmers Merchants has 143,985 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Argent Com holds 225,670 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Com Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,790 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 2,650 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,215 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,454 shares to 79,001 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ).

