Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Position as Market Value Rose; Lands End New (LE) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc analyzed 8,497 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 61,836 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75 million, down from 70,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $74.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 909,537 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta analyzed 35,530 shares as the company's stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 664,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $326.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 220,160 shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,335 shares to 121,289 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.