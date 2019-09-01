Regentatlantic Capital Cut Old Rep Intl (ORI) Position By $354,720; Oxford Industries (OXM) Sentiment Is 1.47

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) stake by 16.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 17,736 shares as Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI)’s stock rose 3.03%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 88,838 shares with $1.86M value, down from 106,574 last quarter. Old Rep Intl Corp now has $7.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 1.17M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP

Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 85 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 58 reduced and sold stock positions in Oxford Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 15.55 million shares, down from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oxford Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 41 Increased: 57 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 57,777 shares. Hamlin Management Ltd Company holds 3.41 million shares. 27,083 are owned by Colony Ltd Liability Co. Smithfield Trust invested in 1,000 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.41% or 79,973 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 285 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 0.01% or 48,950 shares. 21.56 million were reported by State Street. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc has 18,818 shares. Brandes Inv Partners Lp holds 370,600 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc has invested 0.34% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 567,653 were accumulated by Amer Group Incorporated. Nevada-based Navellier & Assocs has invested 0.08% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). M&T Natl Bank owns 1.57M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 302 shares to 1,950 valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 2,938 shares and now owns 14,820 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $17,428 activity. Shares for $4,140 were bought by KOVALESKI CHARLES J.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.61M for 11.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report earnings on September, 11. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. OXM’s profit will be $31.67 million for 9.38 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.08% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 122,304 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 15/05/2018 – Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.40 TO $4.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Rbo & Co Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. for 111,805 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 495,886 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 0.88% invested in the company for 160,940 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Management Llc has invested 0.75% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 565,885 shares.

More notable recent Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Oxford Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:OXM) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oxford to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on September 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Oxford Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:OXM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.