Regentatlantic Capital Cut Logmein (LOGM) Stake as Share Price Declined; Epizyme (EPZM) Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Decreased Its Position by $833,040

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 77,622 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 5,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 11,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 36,962 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 16.63 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10,611 shares to 136,660 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.