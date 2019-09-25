Regentatlantic Capital Cut Its Holding in Valero Energy New (VLO) as Share Price Declined; As Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Price Declined, Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $367,950

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 103,428 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85 million, down from 109,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 2.56 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 16,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 793,219 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.77M, down from 809,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 4.73 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.02 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ci Investments Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,300 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Sei Invests owns 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 279,445 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Lc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Jarislowsky Fraser, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 932,030 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 81,050 shares. Ares Management Limited Liability Company holds 16.6% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 9.96 million shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 214,030 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 67,417 shares.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Energy: On The Verge Of A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Noble Energy Commences Tender Offer for Its 4.15% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casa Systems Inc by 52,500 shares to 101,945 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,767 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TC Energy shuts major pipeline as flooding disrupts Texas terminals – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPX) by 140,282 shares to 3.94M shares, valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).