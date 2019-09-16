Regentatlantic Capital Cut Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holding by $372,240; Hendershot Investments Increases Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 9,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 104,213 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, down from 113,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 3.68M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”)

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 111,598 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53M, up from 106,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.35% or 49,606 shares. New York-based Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 595 were reported by Valley National Advisers. Cypress Cap Group, a Florida-based fund reported 8,445 shares. Quantbot LP reported 22,159 shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 139,481 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc owns 7,253 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 110 shares. Ameriprise reported 1.13M shares stake. Fil Ltd accumulated 2.17 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.07% stake. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.1% or 8,343 shares. 30,830 were reported by Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Fairfield Bush & Com reported 261,534 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.11M shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6,635 shares to 28,326 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.44 million for 13.34 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,126 shares. Jlb Assocs Inc holds 0.26% or 12,630 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 37,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Argyle Capital Inc has 1.48% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hodges Cap Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 6,632 were accumulated by Nbt Financial Bank N A New York. 127,225 are held by Godsey & Gibb Associates. Inv Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 19,260 shares. 16,476 were accumulated by Spinnaker. 740 are held by Parkside National Bank And Trust. Northeast Investment Mgmt reported 54,249 shares. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 76,132 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Davidson Investment Advsr has invested 1.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 504 shares. Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,775 shares.

