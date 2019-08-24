Regentatlantic Capital Continues to Hold Position in Kohls (KSS); As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Decreased Its Holding

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 7,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 54,799 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 47,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 5.16M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management Inc has invested 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 591,914 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Ltd Company owns 26,730 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 612,500 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 727,692 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 45,541 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 33,609 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Twin holds 0.13% or 131,010 shares in its portfolio. Invest Counsel stated it has 10,286 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 1.62M shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 5.89 million shares. Focused Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Diversified Tru holds 0.01% or 11,386 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.12% stake.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,571 shares to 139,369 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,953 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).