Regentatlantic Capital Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Covington Capital Management Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 9,397 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 178,704 shares with $24.98 million value, up from 169,307 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $377.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO

Covington Capital Management decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 7,459 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Covington Capital Management holds 66,395 shares with $25.32 million value, down from 73,854 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $199.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 78,983 shares to 127,875 valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 5,970 shares and now owns 5,184 shares. Qurate Retail Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6.

Covington Capital Management increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 638 shares to 19,418 valued at $34.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) stake by 4,585 shares and now owns 104,829 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.