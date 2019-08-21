Regentatlantic Capital Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake by $998,727; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Sigma Planning Raised Holding by $334,780

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 32,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 363,209 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, up from 330,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 16.02 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 3,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,492 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 14,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.22. About 1.32 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Finance reported 33,905 shares. Cap Management Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 211,701 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 1.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wills Finance owns 83,499 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has 1.77% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hartford Invest Management Company accumulated 1.16 million shares or 1.04% of the stock. 7,536 were reported by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Co. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 928,297 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. 65,057 were accumulated by Lucas Capital Mgmt. Botty Investors Ltd Company owns 25,883 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank Co owns 179,144 shares. Credit Cap Invs Lc invested 4.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Markston International Limited Liability Company invested in 1.72% or 468,776 shares. Macquarie Grp accumulated 24.26M shares or 1.3% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 229,954 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArcelorMittal Bootstraps Its Activities And Cuts Steel Production – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,970 shares to 5,184 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,369 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs invested in 1,794 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 324,108 shares stake. Arvest Bankshares Tru Division owns 42,865 shares. Twin Capital accumulated 26,100 shares. 32,284 were accumulated by Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Company. 231,471 are held by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 2.72% stake. Fire reported 5,029 shares. Aviva Public Ltd invested in 0.1% or 155,808 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 9,852 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.29% or 3,937 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.16% or 881,415 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 5,377 shares stake. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 43,883 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 28,301 shares to 38,404 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,295 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).