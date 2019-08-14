Regent Investment Management Upped Williams Companies (WMB) Stake; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Share Value Rose While Lathrop Investment Management Has Lifted Position

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 100,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 88,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 612,566 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 55,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 48,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $251. About 41,999 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,220 shares to 168,957 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,895 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Diversified Trust invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,778 shares. Nomura holds 2,064 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 1,659 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 20,861 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,823 shares. Frontier Capital Company Lc holds 0.12% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 81,597 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 209,050 shares. 3,606 were reported by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 4,154 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,000 shares. 6,300 are held by American Century. Amica Mutual Insurance Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,989 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 235 shares to 2,196 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,895 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300 on Monday, August 5. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.