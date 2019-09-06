Regent Investment Management Trimmed Facebook Class A (FB) Stake; Genpact Limited (G) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact has $4700 highest and $4400 lowest target. $45’s average target is 8.25% above currents $41.57 stock price. Genpact had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 8. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4700 target in Thursday, August 8 report. See Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $44.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc Class A (FB) stake by 13.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 7,255 shares as Facebook Inc Class A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 46,206 shares with $7.70M value, down from 53,461 last quarter. Facebook Inc Class A now has $544.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg cited economic insecurity as the source of “techlash,” on today’s Recode Decode with @karaswisher:; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Tells Vox It Will Take `A Few Years’ to Fix Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 23/05/2018 – Politicians are seeking answers from Facebook after it was revealed that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits `mistakes’ over data leaks; 26/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability plunges; 16/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Leans In to Meet With EU Digital Chief; 22/03/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Can Facebook Be Fixed?

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by THIEL PETER.

Among 12 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.15’s average target is 10.08% above currents $190.9 stock price. Facebook had 29 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Facebook Do to Match What It Did to Snap? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Mgmt owns 126,707 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,171 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oak Ltd Oh accumulated 256,688 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swiss Commercial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 8.06M shares. Miura Global Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 4.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cs Mckee Lp holds 129,100 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hendershot reported 19,084 shares stake. Copper Rock Capital Prns Lc owns 92,158 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp has 26,558 shares. Spectrum Grp stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bryn Mawr Tru Company has 11,619 shares. Moreover, Rockshelter Limited Liability Corp has 4.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bangor National Bank stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.92 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 28.09 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 544,840 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has 158,897 shares. 11,826 were reported by Atria Ltd Com. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Parametric Assocs Limited Co holds 509,428 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 6,025 are held by Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,800 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 190,929 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 16,448 shares. Natixis L P has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 7,710 were accumulated by Summit Creek Advisors Llc. Fund holds 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 34,600 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 10,434 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Third Avenue Management Lc holds 0.34% or 120,872 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cloudera, G-III Apparel Group, and SecureWorks Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Patch.com published: “NYSEG Wants 15 Percent Electric Rate Increase; Hearing Scheduled – Yorktown, NY Patch” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; G-III Apparel Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.