Regent Investment Management Trimmed Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stake by $330,460; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position by $59.52 Million; Stock Value Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 39,009 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 43,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 46,679 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 71.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 465,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.81M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 308,439 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,119 shares to 5,456 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97 million for 13.78 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP also sold $4.42 million worth of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 12,895 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.04% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 17 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 11,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 8,622 were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Highland Management Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 7,100 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Co holds 7,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex LP reported 0.47% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 3,312 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 4,887 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 81,785 are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. New York-based has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 105,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $100.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 655,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.