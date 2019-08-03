Regent Investment Management Stake In Williams Companies (WMB) Was Increased; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 100,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 88,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60 million shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 54.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 19,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 16,462 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 36,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,455 shares to 12,895 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,135 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital International Ca has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Starr Interest Commerce Inc holds 290,833 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 20.35M shares or 8.34% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware reported 11,487 shares. First Manhattan reported 49,186 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,587 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 6,121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Opus Invest Management stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Natixis Advsr LP has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cambridge Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 19,680 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management. Cap Associates Ny stated it has 1.29% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,883 shares to 94,632 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 594,098 shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt reported 143,315 shares stake. Hallmark Capital Management holds 0.08% or 5,412 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 53,925 were reported by Spinnaker Trust. Moreover, Twin Capital Management has 0.65% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Yhb Inv Advsr Incorporated accumulated 89,766 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Markel reported 224,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru Commerce has invested 0.67% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 4,247 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 25,536 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Co Ca has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 62,361 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd holds 3,542 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,662 shares.

