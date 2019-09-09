Regent Investment Management Raised Position in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) as Stock Value Rose; Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose While Suntrust Banks Has Cut Stake by $627,831

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 7,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 95,491 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, down from 103,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 1.58 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $231.79. About 2.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 48,841 shares to 672,321 shares, valued at $21.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $420.12 million for 26.13 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 235 shares to 2,196 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,771 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings.